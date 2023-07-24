Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

