Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 691 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

