Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 407 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $97.13 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

