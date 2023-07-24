Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 807 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $74.31 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

