Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $37.15 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

