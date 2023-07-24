Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

