Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

