Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $147.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

