Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV opened at $146.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

