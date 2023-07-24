Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 177 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

