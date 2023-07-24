Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 62,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 162,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

