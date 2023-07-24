Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,789 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Certara were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $8,701,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. 133,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

