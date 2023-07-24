Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $19.38

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.38, but opened at $18.98. Certara shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 26,195 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Certara Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 4.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,416,000 after buying an additional 294,183 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Certara by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Certara by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,494,000 after buying an additional 626,394 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

