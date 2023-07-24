CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at National Bankshares

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.56.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$135.13. 136,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,674. The company has a market cap of C$28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.46. CGI has a 12 month low of C$100.74 and a 12 month high of C$142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

