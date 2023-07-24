Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 380,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

