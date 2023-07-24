Chellitcoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

