Chevron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 48,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical volume of 38,446 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,868,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,176. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

