Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $1.46 Million Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Natura &Co makes up about 4.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 56.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTCO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 164,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

