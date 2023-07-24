Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPRQF remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Monday. 12,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

