Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PPRQF remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Monday. 12,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.