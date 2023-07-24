Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %

CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

