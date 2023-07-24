Citigroup Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 169,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

