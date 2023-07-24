Citizens Financial Group’s (CFG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 138,385 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

