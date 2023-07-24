CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.18. CleanSpark shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 986,726 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

CleanSpark Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 831,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 772.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,735,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Further Reading

