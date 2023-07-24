Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.