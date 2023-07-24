Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,705 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $1,585,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0 %

NET stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.90. 861,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,445 shares of company stock worth $35,086,325 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

