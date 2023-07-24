Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($75.28) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.24.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
