Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires 541 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $293.77 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

