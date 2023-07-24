Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

BRO stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

