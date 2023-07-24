Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Centene by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 97.2% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 129,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 34.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Centene stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

