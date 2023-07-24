Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $288.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

