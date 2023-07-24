Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

