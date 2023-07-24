Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

