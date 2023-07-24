Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 800.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $199.97 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.