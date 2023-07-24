Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Purchases 263 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $234.82 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.