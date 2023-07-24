Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

