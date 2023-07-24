Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $43.29. 2,428,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,977,535. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

