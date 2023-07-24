Compass Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

WMT traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $158.99. 1,776,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,595. The company has a market cap of $428.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

