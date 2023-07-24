Compass Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,132. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 890,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $138.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

