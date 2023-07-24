Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 130,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 521,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 703,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,048. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

