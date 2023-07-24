Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $210.44. 28,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $211.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.