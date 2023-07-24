Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $448.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.