Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,273,000 after buying an additional 257,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 193,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $288.62. 68,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

