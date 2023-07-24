Compass Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.85. 149,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,436. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.