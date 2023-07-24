Compass Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.85. 149,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,436. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
