Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after acquiring an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 799,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

