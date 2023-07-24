Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 964 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,227. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $262.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average is $238.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

