Compass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,286% compared to the average volume of 332 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Compass Trading Up 4.2 %

COMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 780,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

