Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $541.82 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $541.82 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,222.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.00827210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00554249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00061792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00122536 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,073,117,714 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,073,022,604.8971443 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18411333 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $15,463,805.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

