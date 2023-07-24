Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CEO William A. Newlands Sells 49,425 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.26. The company had a trading volume of 799,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $271.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.22.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.