Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $344,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $287.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.69 and a 200-day moving average of $255.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

