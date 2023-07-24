Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 24,486 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,826,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.